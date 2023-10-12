West Virginia vs. Houston: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Thursday Matchup

The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Houston Cougars in a Big 12 matchup in Week 7 of the 2023 college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 12 from Houston, Texas.

West Virginia (4-1, 2-0 Big XII) is having itself a year. The Mountaineers currently sit in second place in Big 12 standings as one of the only remaining undefeated teams in conference play. WVU beat TCU, 24-21, in Week 5 before taking a bye in Week 6. Quarterback Garrett Greene passed for 142 yards and rushed for two touchdowns in the win over TCU. The Mountaineers have also tallied wins over Pitt and Texas Tech.

Houston (2-3, 0-2 Big XII) was on the bad end of a blowout against Texas Tech in Week 5, losing 49-28. They had a bye in Week 6. Donovan Smith passed for four touchdowns in the loss, but the Cougars defense could not stop the Red Raiders’ run game, allowing multiple running backs to reach the 100-yard rushing mark.

West Virginia vs. Houston

Date: Thursday, October 12

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: West Virginia -3

Total: 50

Moneyline: West Virginia -155, Houston +130