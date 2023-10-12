Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football of Week 6. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 12 while streaming on Amazon Prime.

Below, we’ll look within this matchup to outline the fantasy prospects for Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco had a fairly tame start to the season while racking up 70 and 54 total yards with no touchdowns against the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars respectively. However, the Kansas City running back has turned it on in the last three games while posting 78, 148, and 64 yards in his last three to go along with a touchdown in each contest.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

START. Pacheco is on a roll, and now he has a dream matchup against the Broncos.

The Kansas City running back makes for an easy, safe start in PPR leagues of all sizes. He’s a borderline RB1 candidate and an excellent RB2 start in Week 6.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

START. Pacheco has been trending upward, and this is his best matchup of the season.

The Broncos have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this year, and it’s not even close. Start Pacheco with confidence through all formats.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco profiles as a top 10 fantasy running back in Week 6, so there aren’t many players I would start ahead of him. Alvin Kamara, Kyren Williams, and Kenneth Walker III marginally rank ahead of Pacheco, but it’s close.