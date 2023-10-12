Rashee Rice start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for Thursday Night Football of Week 6. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 12 while streaming on Amazon Prime.

Within this AFC West matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice. Should you start or sit him in Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

Rice is fresh off a solid game with four catches (five targets) for 33 yards and a touchdown at the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. That marks the second time Rice has found the end-zone this season, and he has seen at least five targets in all but one game this season.

It’s worth noting that Rice’s touchdown last week came with Travis Kelce sidelined due to an injury. Kelce is questionable for Thursday’s game, so Rice could see a boost if the All-Pro tight end is out or limited.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. It depends on the size of your league, but Rice makes for a decent WR3.

He’s worth starting in larger leagues (12-14 teams) regardless of Kelce’s status. For smaller leagues of 8-10 teams, it depends on the options available, although the PPR scoring does help his cause.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start. Rice is trending upward, and he could see more volume this week.

The same sentiment outlined in the previous section holds true. If Kelce does not play this week, then Rice will move up the rankings to a point where he’s a stronger start in smaller leagues as well as deep fantasy leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rashee Rice

Players I would start ahead of Rice include Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints, Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos, and Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills.