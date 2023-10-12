Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

After finding the end zone three times in the first four weeks of the season, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton Sutton only recorded 13 yards receiving last week. Here’s a look at his value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

As mentioned above, Sutton only recorded 13 yards receiving on one catch (three targets) against the Jets -- the lowest receiving total of his season.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit

While Sutton has found the end zone three times, there’s a lot of volatility when it comes to his yardage total, so he’s not worth the risk. When it comes to wide receivers from this tier, you can do better than a touchdown-dependent wideout on an inconsistent team.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit

Same deal. Sutton should be on your bench in a standard league for the same reasons. While there’s always a chance that he’ll find the end zone because of his connection with Russell Wilson, it’s not worth taking a chance.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Courtland Sutton

FantasyPros has Sutton as WR35 this week where he’s between Gabe Davis and Drake London, both of whom I’d start over Sutton. Some other wide receivers to consider from this tier are Josh Palmer or Michael Thomas.