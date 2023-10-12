Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Jerry Jeudy cleared 50 yards for the third straight game last week on an underachieving Broncos team. Here’s a look at this value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy recorded 50 yards last week against the Jets on six receptions, which marked the second time in three games that Jeudy totaled more than 10 fantasy points in a game. While he still hasn’t found the end zone yet this season, he’s proven that he’s a solid if unspectacular option.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start as a WR2/3/FLEX

While there seems to be a clear ceiling on Jeudy’s production, there’s also a high floor. He’s yet to prove he can be a WR1 this season, but he should fit into your lineup as a lower-tier WR or FLEX.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start as a WR2/3/FLEX

While he’s generated a lot of fantasy production via his catch volume, he’s averaging 12.2 yards per catch so he’s generating enough production after the catch that he’s still worth a play in a standard league.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jerry Jeudy

FantasyPros has Jeudy ranked as WR33 this week, ranked between Garrett Wilson and Gabe Davis. I’d still play Jeudy over Wilson but not over Gabe Davis. Some other players from this tier to consider over Jeudy are Michael Thomas and Tyler Lockett.