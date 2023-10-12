Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams was a late scratch in Week 5, throwing fantasy managers into a loop at the most inopportune time. The move may have been made with his Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in mind. The AFC West rivals are set to face off on Thursday Night Football, but should fantasy managers remain confident in starting Williams in leagues?

We break down whether Williams should remain in your lineups, or is best kept on the bench this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Williams has managed to play in four games this season, rushing 38 times for 138 yards and 3.6 yards per carry. The Broncos RB1 is averaging 7.5 PPR fantasy points per game, which is the lowest mark in his three-year career.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Even when he’s been able to get on the field, Williams has been far from fantasy-relevant to start the season. He ranks as RB44 in PPR scoring, having averaged just 7.5 fantasy points per game with just 11 receptions on the season. His 15 targets are behind Samaje Perine’s 18, while the rookie Jaleel McLaughlin seems to be creeping up on him when it comes to his skillset as a pass-catcher.

In smaller leagues of eight to 10 fantasy teams, Williams carries RB3/flex value for Week 6. In larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams, Williams can be treated as a fringe RB2/RB3, with clear risk.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. Williams ranks as RB50 in standard scoring, with an average of just 4.7 fantasy points per game. The Broncos tailback was reportedly “close” to playing in Week 5 before being a last-minute scratch, but that news alone should give fantasy managers cause for concern. As an additional hurdle, the Chiefs have been solid against running backs this season. Kansas City is giving up just 11.3 fantasy points per game to tailbacks, which ranks eighth-fewest in the league.

He’s been a true disappointment and should be aptly valued as an RB3/flex in smaller fantasy leagues with fewer than 10 teams. In larger leagues, treat him as an RB2/RB3, with clear limitations in starting him this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Javonte Williams

Chuba Hubbard and Jerick McKinnon both have plus matchups this week against the Miami Dolphins and Broncos, respectively. Miami has been average against the run, allowing 17.7 fantasy points per game to running backs, while Hubbard could take advantage of Miles Sanders battling a groin injury over the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, McKinnon already has an established role in the receiving game, having averaged 7.9 yards per reception this season.