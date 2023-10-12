Jaleel McLaughlin start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin stepped up last week in place for injured starter Javonte Williams. Here’s a look at if he holds any value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin

McLaughlin rushed for 68 yards last week (his second straight game with over 65 rushing yards) and added a touchdown through the air. Despite only getting two starts on the season, he’s already leading the Broncos in rushing on the season and is beginning to look like an emerging star.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start

Even with Williams returning this week, I still think that McLaughlin deserves a starting place in your lineup. He’s looked like a bonafide No. 1 running back and has been more explosive than Williams or fellow backup Samaje Perine.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start

While he’s a threat out of the backfield, it’s more based on getting him in space and letting him take off as opposed to him getting volume in catches. I like McLaughlin in standard leagues too.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaleel McLaughlin

FantasyPros has McLaughlin as FLEX76 where he’s between Tutu Atwell and Dallas Goedert. I’d start Goedert over McLaughlin from a FLEX standpoint, but other than that I think McLaughlin is a strong FLEX option. When it comes to the running back position, FantasyPros has McLaughlin as RB26 between Zack Moss and Miles Sanders. I’d start McLaughlin over both of them.