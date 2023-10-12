Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

While the Denver Broncos haven’t had a good season thus far, Russell Wilson has bounced-back after a dismal 2022 season. Here’s a look at his value heading into Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

While Wilson failed to clear the 200-yard plateau in Week 5, he completed 64.5% of his passes and threw for two touchdown passes while adding 49 yards on the ground. It was the fourth game this season where he’s thrown for more than one touchdown pass, along with being the fourth game where he’s completed more than 60% of his passes.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit

Wilson is a matchup-dependent QB2 the rest of the season, and I think this a matchup you leave him on your bench for. The Chiefs passing defense is middle of the pack, but has only allowed six touchdown passes through the air this year. I could see Sean Payton leaning heavily into the run to try to keep the Chiefs offense off the field, so there could be a cap on Wilson’s production.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Russell Wilson

FantasyPros has Wilson ranked as QB15 this week between C.J. Stroud and Brocky Purdy. I’d start both of them over Wilson, along with other quarterbacks from this tier like Baker Mayfield and Sam Howell.