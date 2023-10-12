Top 3 NFL game scripts to target for Week 6 in fantasy football

We are sliding into Week 6 of the NFL season, which brings a few competitive, high-scoring games to target for DFS purposes. There’s nothing better than a back-and-forth shootout to rack up fantasy points from players of both teams, and we’ll look to uncover those situations below.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Scripts, Week 6

Dolphins vs. Panthers

Tyreek Hill ($9,300)

Raheem Mostert ($6,400)

Adam Thielen ($5,900)

The Dolphins’ skill players are almost matchup-proof at this point, especially when they are playing outside the division. Carolina’s defense has not been good this season, ranking middle-of-the-pack in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers while letting running backs score the second-most fantasy points. That’s a strong signal for Mostert, especially with fellow RB De’Von Achane on injured reserve.

If this game turns into a blowout (which is expected), then we could see more garbage time numbers out of Thielen, who has produced 31+ fantasy points in two of his last three.

Bears vs. Vikings

Justin Fields ($7,300)

DJ Moore ($6,500)

KJ Osborn ($4,400)

Keep an eye on the weather for this game, as the forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers in Chicago. The Bears looked like an offensive juggernaut against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football last week. Fields had his second-straight game with four passing touchdowns, coming through with 33 fantasy points. Moore had a historic effort with an 8-230-2 line for 52 (!) fantasy points. Obviously, we can’t expect a duplicate performance, but this pairing is set up well against a Vikings defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to WRs.

On the other side, Justin Jefferson has been placed on injured reserve, so guys like Osborn and TJ Hockenson ($6,500) will be called upon for more targets. The former could be one of the best value picks of this slate while looking at a heightened role within a pass-happy Minnesota offense.

Rams vs. Cardinals

Kyren Williams ($6,500)

Cooper Kupp ($9,000)

Marquise Brown ($5,300)

Williams has game flow and matchup potential on his side, as the Cardinals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Kupp played his first game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles and promptly stepped up with his usual 8-118 line on 12 targets.

There’s a good chance the Cardinals will need to take to the air, especially with RB James Conner on injured reserve. Brown has been Arizona’s top receiver, and this could be a high-volume game with fantasy upside.