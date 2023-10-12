Best NFL games to stack for Week 6 in daily fantasy football

Last week the Lions 42-24 win over the Panthers was the only game on the NFL schedule that cleared 60 combined points. That said, this week looks like it could be an explosive week in terms of offense, as there are six games with an O/U of 45 or higher.

Below we’ll go over the best games to stack on the Sunday main slate on DraftKings.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Stacks, Week 6

Panthers vs. Dolphins

Tyreek Hill ($9,300)

Tua Tagovailoa ($7,600)

Jaylen Waddle ($7,600)

Adam Thielen ($5,900)

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? The Panthers allowed 42 to the Lions last week and now are going against the best offense in football, which should result in plenty of fireworks. That starts will Hill, who is on pace for 2,000 yards this season. After only getting 58 yards against the Bills in Week 4, Hill’s coming off a 181-yard game and should be in line for a big week. That should transition into big games for Tagovailoa and Waddle as well, especially since stud running back De’Von Achane was placed on injured list. On the other side, Thielen has been a fantasy beast in terms of both receptions and production, and I like him to keep that going since the Panthers offense will likely have to throw to stay in the game.

Bengals vs. Seahawks

Ja’Marr Chase ($8,300)

D.K. Metcalf ($6,800)

Kenneth Walker ($6,700)

Joe Burrow ($6,300)

Last week Chase went off for 15-192-3 last week and could be set for a big day against a Seahawks defense that’s allowed some big games through the air. But I also think the Seahawks will be able to get points on the board themsevles thanks to their all-world wideout and stud running back. While Walker only went for 13.9 DKFP his last time out, he was playing in a game that was decided by halftime so Seattle was able to take its foot off the gas. This has a chance to be a shootout, and I’m expecting the stars to make their presence known and get points on the board.

Cardinals vs. Rams

Cooper Kupp ($9,000)

Puka Nacua ($8,000)

Kyren Williams ($6,500)

Matthew Stafford ($6,100)

As you can see, I’m going all in on the Rams this week, specifically in their passing game. Stafford tossed for 222 yards and two touchdowns last week against a tough Eagles defense, while Kupp and Nacua proved they could co-exist with dueling double-digit target days. Now they’ll get a shot against a Cardinals defense that’s allowed an average of 275 yards through the air per game and just got shredded by the Bengals. The over for this game is 49, and I’m expecting most of those points to be scored by the Rams.