NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Broncos vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 6

We’ve got an AFC West clash on tap for Thursday Night Football in Week 6. But rivalries aside, it’s not exactly one of the week’s most thrilling contests, at least on paper. The struggling Denver Broncos (1-4) are on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1), currently riding a four-game win streak.

But if there’s one silver lining for this one, it’s that it could be a wild game for fantasy football. Here’s a look at some of my top picks for DrafKings Showdown contests.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Broncos vs. Chiefs

Captain’s Picks

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs ($19,200)

It’s been a relatively quiet season so far for Mahomes, but I’m betting that changes in this one. He’s only had more than two touchdowns in just one game so far this season. This week, he gets a Broncos team that gave up four to Justin Fields of the Bears. Historically, Mahomes has been pretty good against Denver, too, throwing 18 touchdowns and almost 3,000 yards in 11 career appearances against them.

Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos ($14,400)

You can’t pin the Broncos’ problems on Wilson. He’s certainly been productive from a fantasy football standpoint, throwing multiple touchdowns in four of five games so far. It helps that is team is almost always playing from behind, which they almost certainly will be this week too.

FLEX Options

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs ($9,400)

Pacheco has scored in three straight games. He’s arguably the most effective offensive player on the Chiefs right now. The Broncos have given up more touchdowns to running backs than any other team in the NFL, eight rushing and four receiving scores allowed.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos ($9,000)

Jeudy’s starting to see more work after missing the first week of the season. He’s had seven targets in two of his last three games, including six catches for 50 yards last week.

Players to Avoid

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos ($7,800)

Sutton’s tempting because he’s leading the Broncos in receiving touchdowns so far this season, with three, but his target share has dipped lately. A week after posting three catches on five targets for 27 yards, he had just one catch last week, three targets.

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs ($6,400)

It’s hard to pin down any of the Chiefs receivers right now because Mahomes is spreading the ball around so much. He targeted 10 different pass catches last week, and Rice came away with one touchdown on four catches, along with 33 yards. But there’s a good chance it’ll be someone else’s turn this week.