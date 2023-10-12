Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 6

The Denver Broncos travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional matchup. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Prime Video. The game was thought to be a better matchup ahead of the season, but the Broncos have continued to disappoint.

Thursday Night Football: Week 6

Broncos vs. Chiefs

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Live Stream: Prime Video

Odds: Chiefs -520, Broncos +320, O/U 50

Things have been awful for the Broncos. People thought Sean Payton would be the savior in Denver, but they still seem to be having the same issues. Russell Wilson has not been able to consistently lead the offense and their defense is one of the worst in the NFL. Before adding Wilson, the Broncos defense was the only thing holding this team up. It seems like they will start rebuilding in the near future, but it is hard when you traded away so many picks for Wilson.

People were worried about the Chiefs after Week 1. We’re now in Week 6 and the Chiefs look like one of the best teams in the NFL again. When Patrick Mahomes is your quarterback, your team will be competitive no matter what. Chris Jones has boosted that defensive line in a big way. Travis Kelce’s injury is a scare right now, but if he’s forced to miss anytime, it won't be long.