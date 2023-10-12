Best TE matchups for fantasy football in Week 6

The list of top tight ends from Week 5 included some of the usual suspects: Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, George Kittle of the 49ers, etc. But there were also a few other names sneaking into the top performers list, guys like Logan Thomas or Dalton Schultz. While you should always start someone like Travis Kelce, if you’re like most of us who don’t have someone like that in our lineups, you’re going to need to play the matchups. Here are a few tight ends I like for Week 6.

Fantasy football, Week 6: Best TE Matchups

Dallas Goedert vs. Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles tight end is third on the team in targets, catches and yardage. He’s only scored once, but he’s got a real chance to post some incredible numbers this week against a Jets team that’s given up an NFL-leading five touchdowns against opposing tight ends.

Logan Thomas vs. Falcons

If you spent a chuck of your free agent budget to acquire Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas last week, there might not be a better week to ride with him than this one. The Commanders are taking on the Atlanta Falcons. So far, the Falcons have surrendered three touchdowns to opposing tight ends, tied for third most in the league, and 313 yards, fourth highest total in the NFL.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Bears

So far this season, Hockenson is averaging almost eight targets per game, and he’s got 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns to show for it. It wouldn’t be surprising for him to see more targets with Justin Jefferson out of the Minnesota Vikings lineup now too. This is a very favorable matchup for Hockenson. Chicago’s given up 34 receptions, third most in the NFL, to opposing tight ends, while allowing a total of 282 yards and two touchdowns to the position so far.