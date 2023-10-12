Breaking down red-zone usage leaders at each position for fantasy football from Week 5

While targets are important when it comes to fantasy football, there’s nothing more important than red zone targets, as those precious touches are the things that swing a pass-catcher’s production for the week. Here’s a look at some of the top red zone targets from last week.

Wide receiver red-zone targets leaders

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, 5

T-2. Adam Thielen, Panthers, 4

T-2. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins, 4

T-4. Jordan Addison, Vikings, 3

T-4. DJ Chark, Panthers, 3

T-4. Garrett Wilson, Jets, 3

This list features some familiar faces along with some new guys. It’s no surprise that Chase topped this leaderboard, as he recorded 15 catches and 192 yards on 19 targets. The same can be said for Thielen, who had 13 targets (his second game with double-digit targets this season) for 107 yards and a touchdown.

But then after that is where the interesting names start to appear. Despite having an average of 14.4 yards per catch, almost half of Waddle’s targets came in the red zone during the Dolphins’ 31-16 win over the Giants, which is worth monitoring as the season goes on. The same can be said for Addison’s three red zone targets, as he’s the wideout in line to benefit the most from Justin Jefferson’s IR placement.

While the Panthers suffered an 18-point defeat to the Lions last week, Chark and Thielen got their fair share of red zone targets, which is worth monitoring going forward. Chark’s been the ultimate boom or bust wide reciever this season, as he’s recorded two double-digit fantasy weeks and two weeks where he recorded five points or less.

Tight end red-zone target leaders

Cole Kmet, Bears, 3

T-2. George Kittle, 49ers, 2

T-2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 2

T-2. Adam Trautman, Broncos, 2

T-2. Logan Thomas, Commanders, 2

T-2. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans, 2

T-2. Mark Andrews, Ravens, 2

Outside of Kittle, there really wasn’t a tight end that stood out in terms of red zone production this week. Two of Kittle’s three catches came in the red zone and they both went for touchdowns. Kmet continued his strong production as of late with a 5-42-1 day that came with three red zone targets. He’s starting to turn into a fantasy stud, especially now that the Bears have added some consistency to their offense. While Andrews only had two red zone targets last week, I like his production value going forward. The Ravens couldn’t get anything going on offense last week, so Andrews should be in line for a big day once Baltimore figures things out.

Running back red zone target leaders

Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers, 3

T-2. Alexander Mattisson, Vikings, 2

T-2. Joe Mixon, Bengals, 2

T-2. D’Andre Swift, Eagles, 2

Juszczyk continues to be the red zone king, as his three targets turned into three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown. Still, he’s a fullback with a very clear and limited niche, so he’s not worth considering unless you’re in deeper leagues. As for the other running backs to receive multiple red zone touches, Mattisson was the only other one to record a touchdown, which should be music to the ears of his owners, as he could be in line for an exapnded role in the wake of Justin Jefferson’s injury.

Running back red zone attempt leaders

Zack Moss, Colts, 8

T-1. Joe Mixon, Bengals, 8

3. Breece Hall, Jets, 7

T-4. Josh Jacobs, Raiders, 6

T-4. David Montgomery, Lions, 6

So much for Jonathan Taylor cutting into Moss’ production. While that might happen at some point, Moss did a great job last week, tallying 165 yards (30 of which came in the red zone) and two touchdowns. While we don’t know how a healthy Taylor will impact Moss going forward, he’s worth inserting into your lineup this week. Of these five, Montgomery had the second-highest rushing total (27 yards) and Jacobs was the only other one to tally a red zone touchdown.