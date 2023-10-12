Odds to be next Speaker of the House after Steve Scalise withdraws his name

On October 3, the Speaker of the House was voted out of the position for the first time in U.S. history. Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was forced to vacate the Speaker position by a vote of 216-210. And while the chattering class had already begun discussing who might replace the oft-embattled California Republican, the leading candidate was McCarthy’s former deputy in Louisiana’s Steve Scalise.

But now it won’t be him, either, as on Thursday night Scalise removed himself from consideration for the top job in the U.S. House of Representatives.

McCarthy needed 15 ballots to take the job in January, and now just 10 months later the position that is third in line for the Presidency will continue to remain vacant for the first time due to the will of the House of Representatives.

Who will now take the gavel? The oddsmakers were prognosticating mere minutes after the ousting, but things have changed since Scalise is now out of the running.

And despite Stephen Colbert’s dreams...

DraftKings in the United States is unable to take action on who will be the next Speaker. But our friends at Betfair in Europe have these prices currently in what is a quite ill-liquid market, and at Polymarket, here are the current prices to take the gavel eventually. All prices are listed in cents:

Jim Jordan: Yes 37¢, No 79¢

Patrick McHenry: Yes 29¢, No 92.9¢

Kevin McCarthy: Yes 7.9¢, No 97¢

Steve Scalise: Yes 8¢, No 96¢

Donald Trump: Yes 2.5¢, No 98.4¢

It appears Jordan is the favorite for now, but electing the man who lost a secret ballot vote of the Republican conference 113-99 to Scalise on Wednesday still seems unlikely. While the odds might not agree, the next Speaker might not be on this list at all for now.

We’ll keep you posted about odds available across the world as Congress currently sits in suspension until someone takes the chair.