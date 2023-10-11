Diamondbacks become first team in playoff history to hit four homers in one inning

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knew he was taking a bit of a risk in sending Lance Lynn to the mound to start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. was facing elimination, after all, and Lynn had pitched to a 5.73 ERA in the regular season — including a league-leading 44 homers allowed in 183.2 innings.

Even Roberts couldn’t have foreseen just how badly things would go wrong for the righty on Wednesday night, though. Lynn didn’t just get hurt by the home run ball. He allowed Arizona to make MLB history, becoming the first team to ever hit four homers in the same inning in a playoff game. Count ‘em up:

Count 'em!



The @Dbacks are the first team in MLB history to hit FOUR homers in a single #Postseason inning! pic.twitter.com/gW89bANgtu — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2023

Nine-hole hitter Geraldo Perdomo kicked things off, opening the scoring with a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the third. After a Corbin Carroll groundout, Ketel Marte followed up with a dinger of his own — complete with one of the most violent pimp jobs in recent memory.

KETEL YOU ARE CLEARED FOR LAUNCH. pic.twitter.com/qQ3r9o66SF — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023

Next it was Christian Walker’s turn, lining a laser out to left field to make it 3-0 Arizona. Amazingly, though, Lynn’s nightmare of an inning would somehow get worse. The next batter was catcher Gabriel Moreno, who lifted a fly ball deep into the right-field corner. The ball wound up in the Dodger bullpen and was initially ruled a fair ball, only for the umpiring crew to convene and change the call (correctly) to foul.

Surely, that bit of good fortune would help Lynn get out of the inning. It’s not like he could allow another home run, right? Let alone on the very next pitch, right?

THINK THIS ONE IS GONNA COUNT. pic.twitter.com/K10x8uisG3 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 12, 2023

Really, Lynn’s face says just about everything you need to know about how this series has gone for the Dodgers.