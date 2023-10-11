 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full schedule for Rangers vs. Astros in AL Championship Series of 2023 MLB playoffs

We go over the dates and times for Rangers vs. Orioles in the AL Championship Series.

By Chris Landers
Michael Brantley of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning during the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tim Heitman/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The fifth-seeded Texas Rangers have still yet to lose this postseason, following up two wins over the Rays in the Wild Card round with an impressive sweep of the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS this week. Their reward? A matchup with a familiar and hated foe: the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, who held on Wednesday night to dispatch the Minnesota Twins in four games in their ALDS. Houston stole the AL West from out from under the Rangers on the final weekend of the regular season and took the season series 9-4, so you know Texas will be looking to flip the script on its in-state rival. Below is the full schedule for the Rangers-Astros series.

Rangers vs. Astros schedule

Game 1: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 15, time TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 2: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, time TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 3: Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, time TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 4: Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, time TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 5: Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, time TBD, FOX/FS1*
Game 6: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, time TBD, FOX/FS1*
Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

*if necessary

