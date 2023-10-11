Who are the Astros playing in the 2023 ALCS?

The Houston Astros got off to a bit of a slow start to their ALDS matchup with the Minnesota Twins, dropping Game 2 at home. But they showed their mettle as reigning world champs, winning both games on the road at Target Field to punch their ticket to a whopping seventh straight ALCS. Who will they be facing in the next round? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who will be Astros’ opponent in 2023 ALCS?

A familiar and hated foe will be waiting for Houston in the next round: the Texas Rangers, who became the first team to reach baseball’s final four by blasting the Orioles in Game 3 of their ALDS on Tuesday night. Houston stole the AL West from out from under the Rangers’ on the final weekend of the regular season and took the season series 9-4, so you know Texas will be looking to flip the script on its in-state rival. The teams have yet to announced the pitching matchups for Game 1 this weekend, but below is the full schedule for the Rangers-Astros series.

Rangers vs. Astros schedule

Game 1: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 15, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 2: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 4: Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 5: Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

Game 6: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

*if necessary