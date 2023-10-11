 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who are the Astros playing in the 2023 ALCS?

We go over who the Astros will be playing in the 2023 ALCS after dispatching the Twins in the ALDS.

By Chris Landers
Jose Abreu of the Houston Astros celebrates with third-base coach Gary Pettis after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning during Game 4 of the Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Houston Astros got off to a bit of a slow start to their ALDS matchup with the Minnesota Twins, dropping Game 2 at home. But they showed their mettle as reigning world champs, winning both games on the road at Target Field to punch their ticket to a whopping seventh straight ALCS. Who will they be facing in the next round? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who will be Astros’ opponent in 2023 ALCS?

A familiar and hated foe will be waiting for Houston in the next round: the Texas Rangers, who became the first team to reach baseball’s final four by blasting the Orioles in Game 3 of their ALDS on Tuesday night. Houston stole the AL West from out from under the Rangers’ on the final weekend of the regular season and took the season series 9-4, so you know Texas will be looking to flip the script on its in-state rival. The teams have yet to announced the pitching matchups for Game 1 this weekend, but below is the full schedule for the Rangers-Astros series.

Rangers vs. Astros schedule

Game 1: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 15, time TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 2: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, time TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 3: Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, time TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 4: Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, time TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 5: Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, time TBD, FOX/FS1*
Game 6: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, time TBD, FOX/FS1*
Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

*if necessary

