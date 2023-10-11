Fresno State QB Mikey Keene: Status for game vs. Utah State in Week 7

The Fresno State Bulldogs will be looking to get back to winning ways when they meet the Utah State Aggies Friday in Week 7 of the 2023 college football season. The status of quarterback Mikey Keene will be a big question for the Bulldogs, who were ranked in the top 25 before their loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

Keene is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Wyoming, although he did play out that contest. He is considered “unlikely to play”, although an official decision has not been made yet. Keene has been a dominant force for Fresno State, throwing for nearly 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns through six games.

If Keene is unable to go, look for Fresno State to use Logan Fife at the quarterback spot. Fife has seen limited action this year, but did play more extensively a season ago. He threw for two touchdowns and six interceptions in five games.