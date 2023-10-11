A nuanced take on the tribalism wrestling Tuesday night that was

For a second, I remembered what the Monday Night Wars felt like. A weekly WWE and AEW show would face off in a constant, up-the-ante bid for wrestling fans’ attention for one night. NXT announced they would do the first 30-minute commercial free, and then AEW announced the same thing. WWE announced a wealth of talent to come on the show, including Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, LA Knight, and Askua. AEW instituted a ten-minute overrun, a pre-show including Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki, an opening match between two of their hottest stars in Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland to open the show, and Adam Copeland’s first match since signing with the company.

The ultimate winners are the fans in an industry where iron is supposed to sharpen iron. Undoubtedly, both companies wanted to win the night. It’s bragging rights in an atmosphere of sweeps and upcoming rights deals. There is money to be made, and in the musical chairs atmosphere where the linear television landscape is changing before our eyes, it would behoove both companies to put their best foot forward.

Nielsen's overnight ratings state NXT pulled in 921,000 viewers, and Dynamite averaged 609,000 viewers overall. There’s a clear victor of the night, but an even bigger story is hidden within the sure jousting of “this show uses this particular talent” and other caveats that might be put forth to the table. Some people might hint at NXT drawing from their toolbox of stars to pop a significant rating, and they wouldn’t necessarily be wrong. Be that as it may, you can’t ignore that the overall NXT ratings have been steady, hovering around the 700,000 mark since late June of this year.

This is partly because of a strategy of cycling some main roster talent to Tuesday nights and introducing them in matches or the crowd during RAW and Smackdown. In all actuality, this is what you’re supposed to do. Wrestlers who need a refresh and perhaps use their star power to highlight the talent in NXT are a good use of your resources. For example, consider Becky Lynch’s current reign as NXT Women’s champion. She’s one of the biggest stars in the company and could be in any scenario on Mondays and make it work. Instead, being on the Tuesday night show has invigorated her and brought eyes to the immensely talented NXT women’s roster.

Like Dragon Lee and Dom Mysterio, these stories aren’t confined to Tuesday nights. It’s a win/win from the standpoint of confortability. The Black and Gold reset was much needed, so NXT has shifted to highlighting a crop of new stars that may not be polished. But fans get to take the journey, and the superstars that get it reap those benefits. It doesn’t hurt that the talent is good, and the storylines have started to take shape. Looking at the AEW number, I’m not ready to throw the towel on the company yet. Especially when you consider the company put on its most attended show ever in All Out a couple of months ago. For the better part of 2023, Dynamite has stayed around the 800,000+ viewership mark with a few 900,000+ in there.

It’s safe to say a current plateau effect is happening as the company tries to recalibrate itself after the CM Punk incident and implement another show trying to find its identity after its mainstay was let go. Dynamite was essentially what you would get on a typical Wednesday night – matches with a lot of talent at a pace to try to get as many people on the show as you can. There’s also interwoven long-form storytelling with Adam Cole/MJF/Bullet Club Gold (with a controversial taunting choice) and a budding saga between Adam Copeland and Christian – who is arguably the best heel in the company right now.

Hopefully, it’s becoming clear to AEW that you must build from the talent you already have and not hinge on coming attractions. The loss of Jade Cargill is an example of what could have been had the company been somewhat forward-thinking in enhancing all facets of the star instead of an undefeated TBS title run that didn’t even scratch the surface of including the top-tier female talent of the division. The free agent is starting to run dry (outside of Mercedes), and conditioning fans to accept big announcement after big announcement is not helping the people capable of making things matter you already have in-house.

Competition is healthy for the business, and there’s still a lot of time left in this long game of wrestling. AEW can hinge on a solid relationship with Warner Brothers Discovery to bring things full circle. But the fact remains that WWE is on a hot streak heading into their peak buildup season to their biggest show, and AEW is soul-searching for a bridge to the next phase of their company – but the answers might be right under their nose if they only provide them the runaway to complete them.