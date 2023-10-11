Bryce Harper adds to October legend with go-ahead, three-run moonshot in Game 3

Bryce Harper has been baseball’s chosen one since before he could legally vote. He’s been the top overall pick in the draft, the top prospect in the game, the savior of not one but two different franchises — and every single time, despite the weight of massive expectation, he’s managed to come through when the lights are brightest. It’s not just that Harper is a two-time MVP and lifetime .281/.391/.521 hitter; he’s also one of — if not the — most reliable big-game performers in the league, with a lifetime postseason OPS of .978 and a list of memorable moments that stretches from D.C. to Philly.

So with Harper’s Phillies squaring off with the top-seeded Atlanta Braves in a pivotal Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday night, you knew we were due for some fireworks. Philly entered the bottom of the third inning in need of a spark, down 1-0 after Atlanta got to Aaron Nola in the top half of the inning. Nick Castellanos tied the game with a solo homer to lead off, and singles from Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner put men on the corner with two outs and Harper coming to bat. And wouldn’t you know, as he has his entire career, the slugger delivered, with a three-run homer that blew the proverbial roof off Citizens Bank Park:

BRYCE HARPER DEMOLISHED! THAT WAS OBVIOUS! pic.twitter.com/ALs38vPB5V — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 11, 2023

No, wait, we need another angle:

A legend is defined as someone who leaves behind an unforgettable impression on others.



Also known as Bryce Harper



pic.twitter.com/p8Uno2B4Xi — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) October 11, 2023

For those keeping score at home, that’s Harper’s 13th long ball in 41 postseason games — good for a 50-homer pace over a 162-game season. J.T. Realmuto would later tack on a two-run double to really bust things open, turning a nerve-racking game into a party.