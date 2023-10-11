 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bryce Harper adds to October legend with go-ahead, three-run moonshot in Game 3

The Phillies needed their stars to show up in a pivotal Game 3 against Atlanta, and the biggest star of all delivered once again when the lights were brightest.

By Chris Landers
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a three run home run against Bryce Elder of the Atlanta Braves during the third inning in Game Three of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Bryce Harper has been baseball’s chosen one since before he could legally vote. He’s been the top overall pick in the draft, the top prospect in the game, the savior of not one but two different franchises — and every single time, despite the weight of massive expectation, he’s managed to come through when the lights are brightest. It’s not just that Harper is a two-time MVP and lifetime .281/.391/.521 hitter; he’s also one of — if not the — most reliable big-game performers in the league, with a lifetime postseason OPS of .978 and a list of memorable moments that stretches from D.C. to Philly.

So with Harper’s Phillies squaring off with the top-seeded Atlanta Braves in a pivotal Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday night, you knew we were due for some fireworks. Philly entered the bottom of the third inning in need of a spark, down 1-0 after Atlanta got to Aaron Nola in the top half of the inning. Nick Castellanos tied the game with a solo homer to lead off, and singles from Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner put men on the corner with two outs and Harper coming to bat. And wouldn’t you know, as he has his entire career, the slugger delivered, with a three-run homer that blew the proverbial roof off Citizens Bank Park:

No, wait, we need another angle:

For those keeping score at home, that’s Harper’s 13th long ball in 41 postseason games — good for a 50-homer pace over a 162-game season. J.T. Realmuto would later tack on a two-run double to really bust things open, turning a nerve-racking game into a party.

