Twins add Byron Buxton to ALDS roster ahead of Game 4 due to Alex Kirilloff injury

The Minnesota Twins enter ALDS Game 4 against the Houston Astros with their backs against the wall, but one of their biggest bats may be set for a dramatic return. The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that Alex Kirilloff has been placed on the 10-day IL with an unspecified injury — and into that open roster spot has stepped none other than Byron Buxton.

Breaking: MLB has announced that Byron Buxton has been added to the Twins’ ALDS roster, replacing Alex Kirilloff, who sustained an unspecified injury. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) October 11, 2023

Kirilloff started Tuesday’s Game 3, going 0-for-2 with a critical first-inning error before being removed in lieu of Donovan Solano. Manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters Wednesday that this is a continuation of the shoulder issue that forced Kirilloff to the IL back in July — he he apparently hasn’t been 100% since, and things had gotten to the point where he couldn’t swing a bat.

Rocco Baldelli said this is a continuation of the right shoulder issue that sent Kirilloff to the IL in July.



He’d been limited this whole time, never close to 100% per Rocco, and he said Kirilloff got to the point where he can’t swing. https://t.co/BkZ5WLL66k — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) October 11, 2023

Removing him from the roster and putting him on the injured list makes him automatically ineligible to be on Minnesota’s ALCS roster, should the Twins rally to make it that far.

That real headline, however, is Buxton’s dramatic return. The dynamic outfielder hasn’t played in a Major League game since August 1, with first a hamstring strain and then persistent knee pain keeping him out for the rest of the regular season. Buxton began a rehab assignment in late September, then participated in a simulated game the Twins held ahead of their Wild Card series matchup with the Blue Jays. His extended absence and limited opportunity to build up strength, however — plus the likelihood that he’d be limited to DH only, a position currently occupied by Royce Lewis and Edouard Julien — caused the Twins to leave one of their best hitters off both the roster against both Toronto and Houston.

It’s unclear just how healthy Buxton is at the moment, and just how capable he is of actually playing if called upon. Minnesota has already released its starting lineup for Game 4, with Michael A. Taylor in center, Julien at DH and Buxton on the bench.

Donovan Solano and Michael A. Taylor replace Alex Kirilloff and Matt Wallner in the Twins’ Game 4 lineup. pic.twitter.com/ieounzCFIl — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) October 11, 2023

Buxton had been struggling at the plate prior to landing on the IL, as he’s battled knee discomfort just about all season long. Still, we know what he’s capable of when he’s remotely healthy — he hit 28 homers in 93 games last year, after all — and at this stage of the series, it makes sense for Minnesota to bring him aboard even if it’s just for a single pinch-hitting appearance. That’s likely all they’ll get from Buxton: If he were able to run well enough to play the field, he’d have already been on the team’s roster. Facing a must-win situation, however — plus a fully rested bullpen — Buxton can make more of an impact than anyone else the team could’ve added.