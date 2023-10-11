‘V/H/S/85’ has static fuzz and gore galore in an anthology entry that excites and wanes

Only a few things are certain in life – death, taxes, and the V/H/S franchise finding a new sandbox for horror creators to create their craziest thoughts within a short film. Within six installments and two spin-offs, we’ve gone through different periods in the 90s and tackled the sensation to go viral – all amongst a found footage style esthetic. Given that so many foundational horror films were formulated during the 1980s, it’s only fitting for the next installment to find a home during this period.

85 boasts an impressive line of filmmakers from David Bruckner, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, Scott Derrickson, and Mike P. Nelson. The overall theme is implanted in the look of each of these shorts – very glitchy and fuzzy as it’s playing off a VCR. To that credit, everything lands to get the audience ingratiated into this particular period. There’s no wraparound story that ties most of these stories together – instead, they exist in their own planes of existence (with the exception of Bruckner’s “Total Copy”). In that respect, a lot of the cohesiveness of the previous installments of the V/H/S franchises is not necessarily present – but it doesn’t mean there isn’t some fun to be had.

One of the best examples of elevating this premise comes from Derrickson’s installment, “Dreamkill,” which carries much of his filmmaking style from Sinister and The Black Phone. In “Dreamkill,” two detectives are on the hunt for a killer, but the twist is they had been reviewing tapes in the mall depicting the brutal murders weeks before they happened. Derrickson walks the line between an interrogation procedural as the detectives find a suspect with a mystic tie to the tapes and an all-out grungy gorefest.

Mike P. Nelson’s “No Wake” looks to deviate from the script and presents itself within two parts that conjoin to make it somewhat of a whole later in the anthology. The first part sees a collection of young friends go to a lake to camp while ignoring the glaring warnings for them not to be there. As they enjoy some time on the boat and going for a swim, they are taken out by a sniper in the distance. But there’s a catch; somehow, they are still alive even as their bodies are in various disrepair.

It’s eerie, and the lack of explanation about their “zombification” and killer interruption is effective. In the second part of “No Wake,” there’s an attempt to explain things from the killer’s perspective in a truncated manner that leaves a bit to be desired from the folklore provided. Natasha Kermani’s story “TKNOGD” focuses on a one-woman performance actively calling out virtual reality implementation. She takes on a mocking-line tone when she calls it out, and you can deduce how that exactly goes for her.

Guerrero’s “God of Death” begins with a look at a Spanish news broadcast when, all of a sudden, a colossal earthquake breaks out. A rescue crew and a surviving cameraman have to find a way out, which leads them to find an insidious secret that lies underneath the news station itself. Much of this feels like a specific play on the Raatma and Ozzy’s Dungeon’s entities of old with a cultural significance tied to it. The overarching tale comes from Bruckner’s “Total Copy,” where the audience follows a group of scientists who observe an alien life form that can take on human-like shapes. It would be best if you didn’t mess with things you can’t understand, and unfortunately, these people have to learn that the hard way.

The V/H/S franchise, with its inclusion into Shudder, has become a yearly installment that looks to stretch the minds of horror’s up-and-coming and vets into something memorable and delightfully demented. 85 certainly has potential going either way, but some of the stories would be better serviced as a more full-length feature or shortened to increase the effect of what it’s looking for. It’s a tricky balance to strike in a way where things could have been a little more memorable.