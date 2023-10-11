 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs WR Mike Evans didn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 6 vs. Lions

Mike Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury. We discuss what that means for Week 6.

By Teddy Ricketson
Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Quarterback Baker Mayfield could be down one of his most reliable pass-catchers as Mike Evans tweaked his hamstring in the team’s Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay did have its bye week last week, but Evans is still starting the week off not practicing.

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

Evans has had nine straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. Through four games this year, he has 337 yards and three touchdowns on 20 receptions. He has played well but needs to get on a more consistent page with Mayfield. The injury is concerning as hamstring issues tend to linger and could affect Evans more than this week.

If Evans is active, he can be started with the matchup and his assumed target share. Chris Godwin and Trey Palmer would likely be the biggest beneficiaries if Evans sits. Tight end Cade Otton also has a good matchup if you’re desperate for a sleeper.

