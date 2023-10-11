Bucs WR Mike Evans didn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 6 vs. Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Quarterback Baker Mayfield could be down one of his most reliable pass-catchers as Mike Evans tweaked his hamstring in the team’s Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay did have its bye week last week, but Evans is still starting the week off not practicing.

#GoBucs first injury report of the weeks shows full participation for everyone except Mike Evans who didn’t practice with a hamstring and Luke Goedeke who was limited with a calf injury.



Meanwhile a ton of DNP’s for the Lions pic.twitter.com/QDOBrVHod4 — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) October 11, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

Evans has had nine straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. Through four games this year, he has 337 yards and three touchdowns on 20 receptions. He has played well but needs to get on a more consistent page with Mayfield. The injury is concerning as hamstring issues tend to linger and could affect Evans more than this week.

If Evans is active, he can be started with the matchup and his assumed target share. Chris Godwin and Trey Palmer would likely be the biggest beneficiaries if Evans sits. Tight end Cade Otton also has a good matchup if you’re desperate for a sleeper.