Darren Waller will not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 6 vs. Bills

Giants TE dealing with a hamstring injury for Week 6.

By Chet Gresham
Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants runs onto the field prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on October 2, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The New York Giants are in a bad way so far in 2023. They have won one game in five tries and have a point differential of -91! Unfortunately for them, injuries haven’t helped their cause, with multiple offensive linemen hurt and now quarterback Daniel Jones dealing with a neck injury. We can now add tight end Darren Waller to that list, as he won’t practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury, per Charlotte Carroll.

Waller has a history of hamstring injuries and so far the Giants have a history of resting Waller in practice. This does appear to me a new tweak though, so he’ll likely need to get back to practice soon for a chance to play a full set of snaps in Week 6.

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

Waller came into this season with quite a lot of hype as the Giants No. 1 target, but that hype has now fallen away. Last week we did see some hope though, as Waller finally saw double-digit targets and caught eight for 86 yards. It was his best fantasy day of the year and gives us some hope moving forward if he can stay healthy.

