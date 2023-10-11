Jeff Wilson Jr. will practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6 vs. Panthers

The Miami Dolphins have activated running back Jeff Wilson Jr.’s 21-day practice window and he will practice on Wednesday. The team just put rookie RB De’Von Achane on injured reserve, so getting Wilson back from I.R. comes at a good time. Wilson was out with a ribs and finger injury, but all signs point to him being able to return to the field as soon as this week.

At this point we can’t know if he’ll play or how much he will play if he does, but he should have some fantasy value moving forward even with Raheem Mostert in the RB1 role.

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

This matchup with the Panthers is absolutely great for Mostert and whoever is healthy at running back for the Dolphins. Wilson has the trust of Mike McDaniel, so should get a decent amount of work once activated, which could happen this week.