Cardinals expect RB Keaontay Ingram back at practice ahead of Week 6 vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West divisional battle in Week 6. The injury bug struck the Cardinals’ backfield as starting RB James Conner has been added to injured reserve with a knee injury. He will miss at least the next four games and Arizona will have to find a way to try and replace him.

#AZCardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said he's excited for those inside the RBs room knowing the opportunity in front of them with James Conner injured.



He added that the team will get RB Keaontay Ingram back this week and see how he does. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 11, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

Conner was a starting RB option in fantasy football due to his high workload. The Cardinals also have Emari Demercado, Keaontay Ingram, Damien Williams and Tony Jones Jr. on the roster to factor into the backfield work this week. When Conner went down with the injury in Week 5, Demercado was the one that took over. He had 14 carries for 48 yards and a score. If I go with anyone in the backfield this week, it would be Demercado unless we get clear reports that a healthy Ingram is the starting running back heading into the weekend. Either way, the running backs have a tough matchup against the Rams’ defense this week.