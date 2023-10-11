Jahmyr Gibbs not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 6 vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions are on a roll this season. They’ve now won three in a row to go 4-1 and take a commanding lead in the NFC North. They’ve done that without much contribution from their twelvth overall pick, running back Jahymyr Gibbs.

Gibbs missed Week 5 with a hamstring injury and has now missed Wednesday’s practice for Week 6 with the injury. He is considered day-to-day, so does have a chance to play this week against the Buccaneers.

No Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonah Jackson, Brian Branch, James Mitchell, Bam Knight at Lions practice. Branch working out on side though.



Amon-Ra St Brown is back — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) October 11, 2023

On the season, Gibbs has 32 carries for 137 yards and no touchdowns and 12 receptions for 52 yards and no touchdowns through four games. There’s little doubt he is an explosive playmaker, but we’ve yet to see him break out.

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

Running back David Montgomery has taken control of the lead back role with 408 total yards and six rushing touchdowns in just four games. Gibbs will remain a change of pace passing down back when healthy, but Montgomery will likely need to falter for Gibbs to see an increase in work moving forward.