Vikings WR Jordan Addison limited Wednesday ahead of Week 6 vs. Bears

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Chicago Bears in a Week 6 NFC North divisional matchup. The Vikings received bad news this week as a knee injury caused the team to add Justin Jefferson to injured reserve. With the star WR sidelined with the injury, rookie Jordan Addison is expected to get more work. Unfortunately, he is dealing with an ankle injury and is beginning the week limited in practice.

First #Vikings injury report of the week pic.twitter.com/N8UuHj4Ih1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 11, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

Addison has a good matchup this week against the Chicago defense. He should see a large target share and high snap count, provided he can shake off the ankle injury. Addison should be started in 10-team leagues or higher. If he cannot play, Minnesota will have to go down the depth chart to find pass-catchers. K.J. Osborn would have value in deeper PPR leagues, but guys like Brandon Powell and N’Keal Harry shouldn’t be counted on in Week 6.