‘Totally Killer’ is ‘Back to the Future’ meets slasher with ‘80s sheen

Totally Killer is certainly not shy in letting you know it draws some of its inspiration from the time-traveling, “try not to touch anything” escapades of Back To The Future. The film even draws upon the murky rules of Avengers: Endgame and implements some of its own. In sum, it mixes up some of the slasher vibes of Scream and Halloween with the urgency of time being of the essence. Director Nahnatchka Khan provides enough twists and hilarity to make Killer its own thing while drawing upon the obvious differences venturing back into time would invoke.

The town of Vernon has an issue that is about 35 years old. Around Halloween in late October of 1987, the yet-to-be-apprehended Sweet Sixteen Killer killed three young girls in a week. The surviving members of the town are still shaken by it – including parents Pam and Blake Hughes (Julie Bowen and Lochlyn Munro). They have a daughter named Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), a typical rebellious teenager who wonders why her mother is overprotective. Who could blame Pam? Anybody would be shell-shocked being so close to murder – just ask Sydney Prescott!

Things take a turn for the worse in 2023 when the Killer returns and claims their fourth victim. Totally Killer’s turning points come in the form of a time machine being worked on by Jamie’s best friend, Amelia (Kelcey Mawema). Coincidentally, it’s set to go back in time to 1987, and with a stroke of dangerous luck, Jamie heads back to that time to try to prevent the killings from ever taking place. The writing team of David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D’Angelo try to keep the tension up because the impending doom of death looming over your head will do that to you.

But that might not be the best trick of the trade the film has up its sleeve. It’s equally, if not more, entertaining seeing Jamie interact with Gen-Z teenagers who have a completely different tolerance threshold than she does. In the past, she does find the younger version of her mother (played by Olivia Holt), but much to her surprise, Pam is a prototypical mean girl. She’s also friends with the high school students who were murdered (Liana Liberato, Stephi Chin-Salvo, and Anna Diaz) in a group called The Mollys. The name is patterned after the specific looks of teen film powerhouse Molly Ringwald.

Jamie’s frantic sensibilities don’t phase them at all, and honestly, what would you believe if a Canadian exchange student came and told you she had visions of the future? The town sheriff (Randall Park) doesn’t seem to buy it and might even want to throw Jamie in jail for her hysteria. As much as there is a beholdenness to a body count, the interactions between characters provide enough space to make Totally Killer into something endearing. Certain aspects of the 80s are, let’s say, a little problematic, and Jamie is used as a conduit to call them out. The younger versions of the adults often push back on her assumptions, and those dynamics work when they are mentioned cleverly as a sidebar.

Jamie and the younger Pam naturally bond even though Jamie doesn’t initially see the nice and helicopter mother inside of her younger counterpart at first. Questions about machines killing us all after watching parts of Robocop are a nice, prototypical touch to a typical question somebody would have. While Totally Killer knows the themes it’s drawing upon (and doesn’t forget to tell you about it), the story's twists and devotion in fleshing its extensive character base out sets it apart from being not another teen parody.