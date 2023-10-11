How to watch Astros vs. Twins in ALDS Game 4 via live stream on FS1

FS1 will host Game 4 of the ALDS between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins, with first pitch from Target Field set for 7:07 p.m. ET. Houston leads the series 2-1 after a 9-1 romp in Game 3 yesterday afternoon. The Astros will send Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA) to the mound looking to punch their ticket to the ALCS, while the Twins give the ball to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51) in a must-win spot.

The heart of Houston’s order has shown out in both of their wins in this series, with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu combining for five hits and three homers in their Game 3 victory. Urquidy will get the start today over rookies Hunter Brown and J.P. France, thanks in large part to his excellent close to the regular season — the righty fired six shutout innings in his final start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 29.

Minnesota got to this point on the back of its excellent starting rotation, but that pitching has been tough to come by so far in the ALDS — Pablo Lopez’s Game 2 dominance notwithstanding. If the Twins are going to keep their season alive, they’ll need to hope that Ryan finds his first-half form: The righty looked like a Cy Young dark horse through the end of May, but he gave up home runs in bunches in the second half with a 6.09 ERA across 11 starts.

The Twins enter as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Houston at +105. The run total is set at 8.

Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 4 live stream

Pitchers: Jose Urquidy vs. Joe Ryan

First pitch: 6:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Twins -125, Astros +105

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.