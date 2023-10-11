How to watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks in NLDS Game 3 via live stream on TBS

FOX will host Tuesday’s NLDS Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, with first pitch set for 9:07 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Burly Dodgers right-hander Lance Lynn (13011, 5.73 ERA) will be making his 28th career postseason appearance, while the Diamondbacks will turn to rookie Brandon Pfaadt, who will be making his second start of the postseason after he allowed allowed three runs in 2.2 innings against the Brewers in the Wild Card round.

After winning 100 games and tearing through all of the National League, the Dodgers enter play tonight with their backs against the wall. One of the biggest reasons for the Dodgers’ swoon has been the disappearance of their offense, particularly at the top of their order, as MVP candidates Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts have combined to go 1-for-13 in the first two games of the series. The rest of the lineup hasn’t been able to step up either, however, as Miguel Rojas, J.D. Martinez and Will Smith are the only batters to record multiple hits. The Dodgers have had to play from behind for almost the entire series as well, as Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller combined to pitch just two innings across their starts in Games 1 and 2 of the series.

And on the other side, the Diamondbacks have a chance to do the unthinkable tonight. After upsetting the Brewers in the Wild Card Series, the D-backs went into Chavez Ravine and beat up on their big brother. Arizona’s lineup has met the moment so far thi postseason, as they enter play tonight with four batters hitting .250 or better in the postseason and six batters who have hit a home run. Corbin Carroll (.500, 2 HR, 4 RBI) has looked every bit the superstar he was in the regular season and the team’s bullpen has only allowed two earned runs all postseason. They’ve been a complete team in October, and they’re a win away from their first NLCS since 2007.

The Dodgers are -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Diamondbacks are +124 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks NLDS Game 3 live stream

Pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Brandon Pfaadt

First pitch: 9:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -148, D-backs +124

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.