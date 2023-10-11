How to watch Braves vs. Phillies in NLDS Game 3 via live stream on TBS

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the third game of the NLDS. The series is currently tied 1-1. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 5:07 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS. Atlanta will start Bryce Elder, and Philadelphia will start Aaron Nola.

It looked like the Wild Card series bye would be the downfall for Atlanta as they lost Game 1 and were down 4-0 through five innings in Game 2. The Braves were held hitless through those five frames, but Ozzie Albies helped them get on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. Travis d’Arnaud launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, and Austin Riley added his own two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to take their first lead of the series. Center fielder Michael Harris secured the win with a wild game-ending double play.

THE BRAVES WIN ON A WILD DOUBLE PLAY TO EVEN UP THE SERIES‼️



(via @MLB)

Philadelphia returns home for Games 3 and 4 with a chance to advance to the National League Championship Series with two wins. If the teams split, Game 5 will be back in Atlanta. The Phillies earned the 3-0 shutout victory in Game 1. Bryson Stott started the scoring with an RBI single and Bryce Harper hit a solo shot in the sixth inning. There was a controversial catcher interference call that helped Philly increase its lead to three runs, but it didn’t end up playing a factor in the shutout victory.

The Phillies are the -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves are the +102 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 3 live stream

Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 5:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Phillies -122, Braves +102

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.