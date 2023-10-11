What channel is Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 3 on and when does it start

After winning 100 games and tearing through all of the National League, the Dodgers enter play tonight with their backs against the wall after droppping the first two games of their NLDS matchup against the Diamondbacks. Trade deadline acquisition Lance Lynn will try to keep L.A.’s season alive as the scene shifts to Arizona, while rookie Brandon Pfaadt will take the bump for the D-backs.

The Dodgers are -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Diamondbacks are +124 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 3 TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Game time: 9:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.