What channel is Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 3 on and when does it start

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of their NLDS matchup on Wednesday, October 11. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 5:07 p.m. ET and will air on TBS. Philadelphia will start Aaron Nola, while Atlanta counters with Bryce Elder.

The Phillies are the -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves are the +102 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 3 TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, October 11

Game time: 5:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.