What channel is Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 4 on and when does it start

The Twins host the Astros in Game 4 of this ALDS in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chris Landers
Yainer Diaz and Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros celebrate after Altuve scored a run in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins during Game Three of the Division Series at Target Field on October 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Houston laid the hammer down in Game 3, with its biggest bats — Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu all homered — busting out en route to a 9-1 romp that puts the Astros back in control of this ALDS. They’re now one win away from what would be a whopping seventh consecutive ALCS appearance, while Minnesota hopes to recapture the pitching form that carried it this far after a couple rough starts from Bailey Ober and Sonny Gray.

The Astros will send Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA) to the mound looking to punch their ticket to the ALCS, while the Twins give the ball to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51) in a must-win spot. Minnesota enters as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Houston at +105. The run total is set at 8.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 4 TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 11
Game time: 7:07 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

