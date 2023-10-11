What channel is Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 4 on and when does it start

Houston laid the hammer down in Game 3, with its biggest bats — Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu all homered — busting out en route to a 9-1 romp that puts the Astros back in control of this ALDS. They’re now one win away from what would be a whopping seventh consecutive ALCS appearance, while Minnesota hopes to recapture the pitching form that carried it this far after a couple rough starts from Bailey Ober and Sonny Gray.

The Astros will send Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA) to the mound looking to punch their ticket to the ALCS, while the Twins give the ball to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51) in a must-win spot. Minnesota enters as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Houston at +105. The run total is set at 8.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Astros vs. Twins ALDS Game 4 TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Game time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.