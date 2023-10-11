‘The Iron Claw’ first look hints at the tragedy of a great American wrestling family

“Ever since I was a child, people say my family was cursed.” If you ever got a chance to watch the first season of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring, you probably remember a particular episode named “The Last of the Von Erichs.” Out of six brothers remains Kevin Von Erich – a family plagued with tragedy.

Under the tutelage of matriarch Fritz Von Erich, The Von Erich family became something to marvel at during the 1980s. Director Sean Durkin's third feature, A24’s The Iron Claw, uses an all-cast comprised of Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, and Lily James to depict how close this family was and the twist of fates that would eventually drive them apart.

The Iron Claw will be coming to you in theaters on December 22, 2023.