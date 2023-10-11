Bears RB Roschon Johnson remains in concussion protocol ahead of Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 of the NFL season. Chicago recently found its offensive rhythm, but it may be short-lived with the injuries mounting in the backfield. Starting running back Khalil Herbert is expected to miss time with an ankle sprain, and backup running back Roschon Johnson is beginning the week still in he league’s concussion protocol. If he can clear the protocols this week, he would be the starting RB against Minnesota.

Lucas Patrick and Roschon Johnson remain in the concussion protocol, Matt Eberflus said. The Bears will issue their formal injury report following practice today. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 11, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

Johnson and the Bears will face a Vikings defense that is allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Despite the tough matchup, Johnson should see a heavy workload on Sunday if he is healthy. He can be started in 12-team leagues or larger as a flex option or even as an RB2 if you have other players injured or on bye.

If Johnson isn’t able to clear protocols, Chicago will likely turn to some combination of D’onta Foreman and Travis Homer to lead the backfield. I’d give the fantasy football edge to Foreman, but only as a flex play in leagues larger than 10 teams.