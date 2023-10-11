Miles Sanders doesn’t practice ahead of Week 6 vs. Dolphins

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the Panthers’ Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Sanders is dealing with a shoulder injury. He was on the injury list last week with an ongoing groin injury, but played in the Week 5 game against the Lions and finished the day with seven carries for 32 yards.

Head coach Frank Reich said that he may or may not be back for Week 6.

Panthers coach Frank Reich said RB Miles Sanders won't practice today with a shoulder injury. "He may be back, he may not be back.'' — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 11, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

If Sanders is out or limited — or, frankly, if he plays — Chuba Hubbard is looking more appealing to fantasy managers by the day. Second to Sanders on the depth chart, Hubbard split snaps almost exactly with Sanders in Week 5, and he finished the day with nine carries for 35 yards.

The Panthers offense is struggling right now, but we can expect Hubbard’s fantasy earnings to see an uptick this week.