Amon-Ra St. Brown rejoins practice ahead of Week 6 vs. Bucs

The Detroit Lions may get a weapon back this week as they head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who missed last week’s game against the Panthers with an abdomen injury, is back at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6.

St. Brown leads the Lions in receiving yards with 331, and has caught two touchdowns this season.

Dan Campbell said Brian Branch (ankle) and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) are day to day. Amon-Ra St. Brown will practice today and is trending toward playing Sunday in Tampa Bay. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) October 11, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

If St. Brown is back, go ahead and start him, but does this mean that Josh Reynolds will see a decrease in fantasy points? Reynolds had 76 receiving yards and a touchdown with St. Brown gone last week, but this isn’t his season high — Reynolds had 80 receiving yards when St. Brown had 71 against the Chiefs, and caught two touchdowns against the Seahawks when St. Brown caught none. Go ahead and keep Reynolds in this week.

Tight end Sam LaPorta can also expect to continue to be a central piece of this passing offense.