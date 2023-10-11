Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State picks, best bets for Week 7 matchup

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the New Mexico State Aggies meet in a Conference USA matchup on Wednesday, October 11 in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET from Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Sam Houston (0-5, 0-2 CUSA) is still on the hunt for that first win. They fell to Liberty in Week 6, 21-16, as quarterback Keegan Shoemaker passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 52 yards. They came close against Jacksonville State, going into overtime, but were unable to close it out. Their defense is a strong point.

New Mexico State (3-3, 1-1 CUSA) grabbed a 34-17 win over FIU last week. Quarterback Diego Pavia, a true dual-threat, passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a third in the win. The Aggies fell to Hawai’i before that in a close game, but beat in-state rival New Mexico in September.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Sam Houston: 123 overall, 133 offense, 62 defense

New Mexico State: 102 overall, 71 offense, 128 defense

Injury update

Sam Houston

RB Landan Brown - Doubtful (undisclosed)

RB Chalres Crawford III - Doubtful (undisclosed)

RB John Gentry.- Doubtful (undisclosed)

RB Zach Hrbacek - Doubtful (undisclosed)

New Mexico State

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Sam Houston: 3-1-1 ATS

New Mexico State: 3-2-1 ATS

Total in 2023

Sam Houston: Over 2-3

New Mexico State: Over 3-3

Team Pace

Sam Houston: 27.9 seconds per play

New Mexico State: 30.5 seconds per play

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: New Mexico State -3.5

Total: 42

Moneyline: New Mexico State -170, Sam Houston +142

Weather

78°F, Clear, 0% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State

New Mexico State -3.5

The home team should be able to take this one fairly easily here. Sam Houston’s run defense hasn’t been quite as good as it will need to be to defend against the Diego Pavia-led Aggies offense. The Bearkats are left winless for yet another week.