Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State picks, best bets for Week 7 matchup

The Sam Houston Bearkats and the New Mexico State Aggies meet in a Conference USA matchup on Wednesday, October 11 in Week 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET from Aggie Memorial Stadium.
Sam Houston (0-5, 0-2 CUSA) is still on the hunt for that first win. They fell to Liberty in Week 6, 21-16, as quarterback Keegan Shoemaker passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 52 yards. They came close against Jacksonville State, going into overtime, but were unable to close it out. Their defense is a strong point.
New Mexico State (3-3, 1-1 CUSA) grabbed a 34-17 win over FIU last week. Quarterback Diego Pavia, a true dual-threat, passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a third in the win. The Aggies fell to Hawai’i before that in a close game, but beat in-state rival New Mexico in September.
Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
Sam Houston: 123 overall, 133 offense, 62 defense
New Mexico State: 102 overall, 71 offense, 128 defense
Injury update
Sam Houston
RB Landan Brown - Doubtful (undisclosed)
RB Chalres Crawford III - Doubtful (undisclosed)
RB John Gentry.- Doubtful (undisclosed)
RB Zach Hrbacek - Doubtful (undisclosed)
New Mexico State
N/A
ATS/Total
Against The Spread in 2023
Sam Houston: 3-1-1 ATS
New Mexico State: 3-2-1 ATS
Total in 2023
Sam Houston: Over 2-3
New Mexico State: Over 3-3
Team Pace
Sam Houston: 27.9 seconds per play
New Mexico State: 30.5 seconds per play
Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: New Mexico State -3.5
Total: 42
Moneyline: New Mexico State -170, Sam Houston +142
Weather
78°F, Clear, 0% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds
Our Best Bet for Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State
New Mexico State -3.5
The home team should be able to take this one fairly easily here. Sam Houston’s run defense hasn’t been quite as good as it will need to be to defend against the Diego Pavia-led Aggies offense. The Bearkats are left winless for yet another week.