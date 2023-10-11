Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7

Conference USA mid-week action continues from Aggie Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico where the New Mexico State Aggies will take on the Sam Houston Bearkats. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. This is the first meeting between the programs.

Sam Houston (0-5, 0-2 C-USA) are still trying to get its first win as an FBB program. The Bearkats have been close, losing three of their five games by 10 points or less. Last Thursday it was a 21-16 loss to the Liberty Flames. Quarterback Keegan Shoemaker accounted for 307 of the Bearkats’ 329 total yards. Wide receiver Noah Smith hauled in 13 catches for 97 yards last week.

New Mexico State (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) picked up its first conference win since 2017 with a 34-17 victory over the Florida International Golden Panthers. The Aggies got a solid effort from quarterback Diego Pavia, who had 302 total yards with three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). He threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jordin Parker in the game.

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State

Date: Wednesday, October 11

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount Plus

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: New Mexico State -3.5

Total: 42

Moneyline: New Mexico State -170; Sam Houston +142