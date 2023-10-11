UTEP vs. FIU: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 7 Wednesday night

Conference USA action starts the colege football action with a Wednesday night week 7 matchup between the UTEP Miners and the FIU Golden Panthers from FIU Football Stadium in the University Park neighborhood of Miami, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. UTEP cruised to a 40-6 win over FIU last year, but the Golden Panthers lead the overall series 3-2.

UTEP (1-5, 0-2 Conference USA) is coming off of a bye week after a 24-10 home loss to Louisiana Tech. The Miners have struggled most of the season and have yet to record a win over an FBS opponent. Their only win came in week 2 against Incarnate Word. If there is a player to watch it is linebacker Tyrice Knight, who is among the nation’s leaders in tackles and a good bet to be C-USA Defensive Player of the Year.

FIU (3-3, 0-3 C-USA) dropped a 31-17 decision to New Mexico State last Wednesday. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins had a solid game wiht 250 yards yards passing, 35 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown, but he threw two costly interceptions. The Golden Panthers defense got torched for 439 yards last week, but Wednesday should be their best chance to win a conference game this season.

UTEP vs. FIU

Date: Wednesday, October 11

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+/ESPN3

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: FIU -3

Total: 44

Moneyline: UTEP +130; FIU -155