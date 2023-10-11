Breaking down wide receivers target leaders or fantasy football from Week 5

The target leaders in Week 5 featured some household names along with some under-the-radar players. Here’s a look at the top five target leaders in every position from last week.

Wide receiver target leaders

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, 19

2. Adam Thielen, Panthers, 13

3. Cooper Kupp, Rams, 12

T-4. Zay Flowers, Ravens, 11

T-4. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans, 11

T-4. Puka Nacua, Rams, 11

T-4. Stefon Diggs, Bills, 11

T-8. Trenton Irwin, Bengals, 10

T-8. George Pickens, Steelers, 10

T-8. Marquise Brown, Cardinals, 10

T-8. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins, 10

T-8. DJ Moore, Bears, 10

T-8. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders, 10

After only having double-digit targets once through the first week of the season, Chase broke out in Week 5 with 19 targets that turned into 192 yards and three touchdowns for the Bengals. Further down the leaderboard, his teammate Trenton Irwin took advantage of Tee Higgins’ absence by recording eight catches for 60 yards on his 10 targets. There’s no way to tell if he’ll stay ahead of Tyler Boyd in the Bengals’ pecking order, but it’s worth taking a look at him if you’re in a deeper league.

On the other side of the country, Kupp delivered in his first game of the season, recording 118 yards on eight receptions. That strong game didn’t cut into Nacua’s production, who recorded his fourth double-digit target game to go along with 71 yards and a touchdown. For one game, it appears as if the two will be able to co-exist.

While Flowers had 11 targets, he only had five receptions (though they were for 73 yards). He had a chance to break the game open early when Lamar Jackson found him on what would have been a 75-yard TD, but Flowers was swallowed up by the turf monster and dropped the pass.

Moore was perhaps the biggest surprise on this list, as the Bears entered Week 5 winless and stuck in a rut. But then he and Justin Fields linked up to make beautiful music, with Moore recording eight catches for 210 yards in the Bears’ big win over the Commanders. While it would be foolish to expect that kind of production from him every week, it was a good turning point for the star wide receiver.