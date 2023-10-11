Best WR matchups for fantasy football in Week 6

Last week featured strong wide receiver play from big-name players (Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp) and lesser-known players (Trenton Irwin and Josh Reynolds). Here’s a look at some wide receivers with good matchups this week.

Fantasy Football, Week 6: Best WR Matchups

Kennan Allen vs. Dallas Cowboys

Allen and the Chargers get a great matchup out of their bye week, as they’re going against a Cowboys team that a has bottom-five pass defense. Allen has recorded 424 yards and a three touchdowns through the Chargers’ first four games and should get a boost in volume thanks to Mike Williams being out for the year.

Calvin Ridley vs. Indianapolis Colts

After opening the season with a 100-yard receiving game against the Colts, Ridley gets another chance to clear the century mark against them this weekend. Ridley’s coming off a 122-yard game against the Bills and recorded a touchdown against the Falcons the week prior. Ridley’s had a strong start to his season, and I expect that to continue against a Colts secondary that he’s already gashed.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

I like a play on the other sideline as well, as I’m expecting Pittman to do well against the Jaguars. With starter Anthony Richardson out, backup Gardner Minshew is in for the Colts, which should help Pittman, who recorded a season-high nine catches in Minshew's only start earlier this season. Also, Pittman found the end zone in the Colts’ game against the Jags earlier this year. I like his chances to have a big game.