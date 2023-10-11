Best RB matchups for fantasy football in Week 6

Week 5 had four running backs who cleared the 20-point plateau in Travis Etienne Jr. (32.4), Zack Moss (31.5), Breece Hall (25.4), and De’Von Achane (20.5). Here’s a look at three running backs who could end up clearing that total this week.

Fantasy football, Week 6: Best RB Matchups

Kenneth Walker III vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The last time we saw Walker on the field, he was carving the Giants up for 79 yards and a touchdown. Now, after resting on a bye week, he’ll take the field against a Bengals team that has the second-worst rushing defense in all of football. Walker’s tallied five touchdowns over the Seahawks’ last three games, so there’s a good chance he’ll find the end zone along with tallying a strong rushing total.

Travis Etienne Jr. vs. Indianapolis Colts

I’m all in on the Jags this week. While running backs are only averaging 3.8 yards per carry against the Colts this year, they’re starting backup Gardner Minshew this week, which means that there’s a good chance the Colts' defense could end up on the field for most of Sunday’s game. If that’s the case, then Etienne should get plenty of chances on the ground. He’s also been a strong option out of the backfield, as he caught 4-of-5 targets for 48 yards last week.

Tony Pollard vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Don’t let Pollard’s tough showing last week fool you; he’s in line for a strong showing against a Chargers team that’s allowing 404 yards for scrimmage this season. He’s productive out of the backfield (19 receptions this season) and gets plenty of volume on the ground under head coach Mike McCarthy. He hasn’t found the end zone since Week 1, but is still worth a start here.