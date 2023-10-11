Best QB matchups for fantasy football in Week 6

Last week the top fantasy quarterbacks featured some familiar names in Josh Allen (28.8) and Jalen Hurts (28.3), and some surprises (33). Here’s a look at some good QB matchups for Week 6.

Fantasy Football, Week 6: Best QB Matchups

Patrick Mahomes vs. Denver Broncos

Wow, what a surprise. But in all seriousness, Mahomes has an incredible matchup this week against the lowly Broncos. The Broncos have allowed the second most passing yards in the NFL (1,315) and the most TDs through the air (13). Mahomes carved the Vikings up for 281 yards and a two touchdowns last week despite not having Travis Kelce for a good portion of the game. He’s a must-start this week (but then again, when isn’t he a must-start?)

Matthew Stafford vs. Arizona Cardinals

I suggested fading Stafford earlier this week, but he’s right into the top fantasy quarterback conversation this week thanks to a mouth-watering matchup against the Cardinals. He went 21-for-37 for 222 yards and two touchdowns last week against a tough Eagles defense but now gets a soft landing pad against a Cardinals team that allows an average of 251 yards per game through the air. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both recorded 10+ targets last week, so it’s clear that Stafford is going to get the ball to his top playmakers. He’s a bonafide starting quarterback this week.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Indianapolis Colts

Not only is Lawrence coming off his first 300-yard passing game last week against the Bills, but he’s also going against a Colts team that he torched for 275 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. He needs to cut down on his turnovers (he had two fumbles against the Bills), but is still worth starting this week.