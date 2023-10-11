Breaking down the top 30 TE in Week 6 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

The tight end position remains one of the more volatile in fantasy football, becoming more and more difficult to predict. As we head into Week 6, rookie Sam LaPorta is the TE1 in half-PPR scoring and is followed by Travis Kelce, Cole Kmet, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson to round out the top five. Here is how we are handling tight ends in Week 6 standard fantasy football leagues.

Bye weeks: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Injury news to monitor

Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are each dealing with separate minor injuries. Travis Kelce picked up an ankle injury in last week’s game and has a short week playing on Thursday night. Juwan Johnson and Pat Freiermuth both missed their respective games last week.

Streaming options for Week 6

Logan Thomas has been surprisingly productive this season and a bright part of the Washington Commanders’ offense. He has a great matchup against the Atlanta Falcons defense that allows the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. This is another good week to fire up Zach Ertz.

Week 6 fantasy football standard TE rankings