Breaking down the top 30 Kickers in Week 6 fantasy football rankings

Much like D/STs, kickers are going to get their best shot to put up points against bad teams. Last week the top five fantasy kickers played against the Broncos, Commanders, Falcons, Patriots and Cardinals. And all five of those kickers were playing on the road.

Kickers are still extremely tough to predict from game to game, but we know we want them to be on the winning side, which means we want to target games that could be high scoring and one-sided.

Week 6 byes

Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Streaming options for Week 6

Brandon Aubrey finally had fewer than 10 fantasy points after the Cowboys were beat down by the 49ers, but he did manage a 50+ yarder in that game to keep from a truly awful fantasy day. This week he faces a Chargers team that should be more giving to the Cowboys offense.

The Saints defense isn’t one I’d target willy nilly, but C.J. Stroud and the Texans have been moving the ball well. They also aren’t scoring touchdown on top of touchdown, which has given Ka’imi Fairbairn plenty of chances of late. He ranks third overall in kicker fantasy points and is available in most leagues.

Week 6 fantasy football Kicker rankings