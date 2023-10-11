Breaking down the top 97 WR in Week 6 fantasy football rankings

We have made it to Week 6 of the fantasy football season. The wide receiver position is riddled with injuries that could alter leagues over the next few weeks. Tyreek Hill heads into this Week as the WR1, followed by Stefon Diggs, DJ Moore, Puka Nacua and Justin Jefferson in the top five. Here is how we are handling the wide receiver position in Week 6.

Bye weeks: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Injury news to monitor

The biggest injury news to the wide receiver position is that consensus No. 1 overall pick Justin Jefferson has been added to injured reserve by the Minnesota Vikings. He will miss at least the next four games; initial reports suggest it could be more.

Tee Higgins has a fractured rib and may not be able to play this week. Amon-Ra St. Brown missed last week’s game with an abdomen injury. Tank Dell is in the concussion protocol, and JuJu Smith-Schuster is dealing with a head injury. Mike Evans tweaked his hamstring in last week’s game.

Streaming options for Week 6

With no Jefferson, Jordan Addison and KJ Osborn should both see increased workloads in the passing game for the Vikings. If Higgins sits again, Ja’Marr Chase should be in line for a big game, but Tyler Boyd could also see extra targets. If Evans’ hamstring issue lingers Chris Godwin and Trey Palmer would both have value.

Week 6 fantasy football WR rankings